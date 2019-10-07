Nysere Dunlap
Oakcrest
The senior linebacker and fullback made 13 tackles, four of them for losses, in a 13-12 win over Middle Township. He also rushed nine times for 44 yards. Oakcrest (2-3) plays at Mainland Regional (5-0) on Friday at 6 p.m.
