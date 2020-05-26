052620_nws_ocboardwalk

On May 25th in Ocean City, crowds flocked to the beach and boardwalk for Memorial Day.

Shops on the Ocean City Boardwalk tried to make the best of out of a different Memorial Day weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Window shopping takes on a whole new meaning for shops in Cape May this weekend. Many people were happy to be out, but some businesses say they need more to be able to survive. 

The pandemic forced people to commemorate Memorial Day in different ways this year. Read more about what some area towns did to pay tribute to those who died serving our country.

Gym owners in Atlantic and Cape May counties plan on defying Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order by reopening on June 1.

Grammy-winning songwriter and record producer Rodney Jerkins, who used to own a music studio in Pleasantville, has written the music for a new movie coming out Friday.

Former Southern Regional High School boys volleyball standout Liam Maxwell didn’t get to play the last half of his senior season at Belmont Abbey College due to the COVID-19 shutdown. But in April, he got some good news and was selected for the 2020 U.S. Men’s Collegiate National Team.

Liam Maxwell 3

Liam Maxwell jumps in celebration with Belmont Abbey teammate and fellow Southern Regional grad Brennan Davis during a match.

