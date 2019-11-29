Rowan University freshman women’s basketball player Savanna Holt kicked off her collegiate career with three double-digit scoring efforts in the opening week.
The Ocean City High School graduate from Upper Township had 17 points and four rebounds in Rowan’s 102-65 win over Delaware Valley. She had 12 points and five rebounds in an 88-86 win over Western Connecticut State.
In a 95-57 win over Hunter, Holt had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added two points and two rebounds.
In Bloomfield's 83-48 loss to Saemen, Kayla Sykes (ACIT) scored five. In an 85-48 loss to Roberts Wesleyan, Sykes had five points and two rebounds.
Ayoola Oguntuase (Atlantic Christian) scored four in Jefferson’s 59-48 loss to New York Tech. She had two points, four rebounds and four blocks in a 70-56 win over West Chester.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had four points, 13 rebounds and three steals in Albright’s 87-38 win over Neumann. She had 13 points and eight rebounds in an 83-65 win over Wheaton. She had 17 points, 18 rebounds and four assists in a 78-64 win over Kean.
In Alvernia’s 61-34 win over Penn College, Qnyera Hinton (Oakcrest) scored seven, and Dej’hanee MacNeal (Lower Cape May Regional) added two points and three rebounds.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) scored five in Cabrini’s 62-54 win over Eastern. She had five points, six rebounds and four assists in a 61-53 win over Pittsburgh-Greensburg. She had seven points, four rebounds and two steals in a 68-47 win over Stockton.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists in Delaware Valley’s 102-65 loss to Rowan. She had 12 points and six rebounds in a 64-46 loss to Marywood.
MaryKate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) scored four in Eastern’s 72-48 loss to Vassar. She had five points and two rebounds in a 70-51 win over Oneonta.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had nine points, seven assists and two rebounds in Marywood’s 64-46 win over Delaware Valley.
Kamryn Englert (Holy Spirit) scored six in Neumann’s 87-38 loss to Albright. She had five points and seven rebounds in a 96-78 win over Penn State-Brandywine.
Men’s swimming
Eddie Parks (Vineland) anchored New Jersey Institute of Technology’s second-place 400-yard medley relay (3:33.02) in a 183-116 loss to La Salle.
Dominick Sheppard (St. Augustine Prep) and Ben Wiley (Ocean City) finished second (22.35) and third (22.87), respectively, for Rowan in the 50 free in a 190-72 win over Ramapo. Sheppard was second in the 100 free (48.91), and Wiley finished third in the 200 individual medley (56.24).
Derek Kneisel (Mainland) swam on TCNJ’s winning 100 medley relay (1:40.17) and 400 free relay (3:20.44) in a 190-97 win over Montclair State. He won the 100 backstroke (53.76) and the 200 backstroke (1:59.05). Brett Clauhs (Mainland) was second in the 1,000 (10:37.31).
Women’s swimming
Aly Chain (Ocean City) won the 100 butterfly (58.82) for Iona in a 165-129 win over Binghamton. She was second in the 50 free (24.41). Chain and Grace Curry (EHT) swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:48.69).
Klaudia Rzotkiewicz (EHT) was seventh in the 1-meter (212.70 points) and sixth in the 3-meter (236.93) dives for Rowan at a competition at West Chester.
Men's soccer
Cabrini University junior goalie Anthony Zampirri was named an Atlantic East Conference first-team all-star.
The 2017 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate from North Wildwood started 15 games and posted a 1.93 goals-against average and a .695 save percentage with one shutout.
Zampirri was a second-team Press All-Star as a senior after helping lead the Crusaders to the South Jersey Non-Public B final.
Immaculata’s Chad Catalana (St. Augustine Prep) was named an Atlantic East second-team all-star.
Jack Sarkos (Mainland Regional) plays for Lehigh, which won the Patriot League Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament.
Field hockey
Julia Herrington (Ocean City) had an assist for her first collegiate point in North Carolina’s 4-0 win over Stanford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored in the 52nd minute of FDU-Florham’s 1-0 win over Marywood in the first round of the D-III tournament. The Devils were eliminated in the second round with a 1-0 loss to Salisbury.
Women’s cross country
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) finished 18th in 20 minutes, 41.4 seconds for Georgetown, which placed third at D-I Mid-Atlantic Regional in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) competed for Rider, coming in 56th (21:31.3). The Broncs placed 20th.
Kaitlyn Mooney (Southern Regional) was sixth (21:36.71) for Coast Guard, which won the D-III New England Championships in Brunswick, Maine.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine) had 20 points and five steals, sinking the game-winning shot with no time left, in American’s 67-65 win over George Washington. He had 15 points and five assists in a 79-76 loss to St. Francis.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had two points and three rebounds in Bowling Green’s 75-59 win over Jacksonville. He had 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in an 88-66 win over Fairmont State.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 22 and added four rebounds and two assists in Delaware’s 81-73 win over Lafayette to improve to 5-0.
Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had seven points and two rebounds in Holy Cross’68-63 overtime loss to Fairfield.
Ray Bethea (Atlantic City) had two points, four rebounds and three assists in Howard’s 79-50 loss to Notre Dame. He had three points and seven rebounds in a 112-68 loss to Toledo.
Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had 30 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists in District of Columbia’s 78-72 win over Chestnut Hill. He had 28 points and three rebounds in an 84-77 win over Bloomfield. He was named to the East Coast Conference honor roll on Monday.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 12 points and two rebounds in Centenary’s 98-83 loss to Gwynned Mercy.
C.J. Barnes (Holy Spirit) had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Moravian’s 79-71 win over Mount Saint Vincent. He had 12 points and three rebounds in a 48-47 loss to Kean. He had 13 points and seven rebounds in a 77-66 win over Bryn Athyn.
