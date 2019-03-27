Ursinus College junior outfielder Dom Fiorentino capped a big week with a monster game Sunday.
The 2016 Ocean City High School graduate hit a pair of home runs, a solo shot in the first inning and a grand slam in the sixth, and drove in six runs in a 17-3 win in the second game of a doubleheader against the City College of New York.
In the first game, he doubled, tripled, scored and drove in a run in an 8-6 win over CCNY. Also last week, he singled twice, walked four times and scored three runs in a 14-3 win over Delaware Valley.
In 13 games this season, Fiorentino, from Ocean View, is hitting .420 (21 for 50) with two doubles, seven triples, three homers, 18 runs and 12 RBIs.
The Bears (8-5) will play Tuesday against Penn State-Harrisburg.
Todd Henry (Egg Harbor Township) went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Delaware State’s 5-1 win over Coppin State. He went 2 for 5 with a two-run homer in a 12-11 loss to Coppin State.
Anthony Boselli (Holy Spirit) went 2 for 5 with a double, a run and two RBIs in Fairfield’s 9-2 win over James Madison. He singled twice, scored and drove in two in a 4-3 loss to Iona.
Matt Rivera (Holy Spirit) doubled in La Salle’s 4-2 win over Delaware. In a 19-9 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, Pete Berenato (Hammonton) allowed four unearned runs in 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to get the victory.
Mike Vasturia (St. Augustine) pitched a perfect ninth, striking out one, in Maryland’s 12-4 win over Elon.
Josh Hood (St. Augustine went 4 for 5 with two doubles, two home runs, three runs and five RBIs in Penn’s 16-12 win over Harvard. He singled twice, scored and drove in a run in an 8-6 loss to Harvard.
Sean Mooney (Ocean City) allowed an unearned run in six innings to improve to 2-0 for St. John’s in a 9-1 win over Hofstra. He struck out seven, allowing three hits and four walks.
Robert Wood (Mainland Regional) scored three runs in Jefferson’s 8-2 win over Goldey-Beacom. He went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 15-5 win over Concordia. He singled twice, scored and drove in a run in a 6-4 win over Concordia and singled twice and drove in a run in a 4-2 win over Goldey-Beacom.
In the University of the Sciences’ 4-3 win over Wilmington, Ryan Johnson (Oakcrest) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Austin Blumetti (Mainland) pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout, and Kris Morgenweck (St. Augustine) pitched a perfect ninth for the save.
In a 7-5 win over Wilmington, Johnson singled twice and drove in two runs. In a 5-2 loss to Post, Justin Skinner (St. Augustine) went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Blumetti struck out the two batters he faced in relief. In a 4-1 win over Post, Skinner went 3 for 3 with two runs scored, and Morgenweck pitched five shutout innings for the win. He struck out seven.
Sean Carew (St. Augustine) hit a solo homer in Arcadia’s 16-11 win over Scranton. He singled twice and drove in a run in a 4-3 win over Widener. He doubled, scored and drove in a run in a 4-2 win over Widener.
Andrew Fowler (EHT) scored twice in Neumann’s 8-5 win over Marymount.
Matthew McCourt (St. Augustine) hit a walk-off two-run homer for Mount Aloysius in a 6-4 win over Wilson. He singled, scored and drove in a run in a 12-11 win over Wilson. In a 13-3 win over Pittsburgh-Bradford, brother Michael McCourt (St. Augustine) scored two runs, and Matthew allowed three runs in a complete-game victory. He struck out two. In an 8-7 win over Pittsburgh-Bradford, Michael singled, doubled and scored.
Brandon Riggs (EHT) allowed two runs, one earned, in five innings of relief and got no decision in Penn State-Harrisburg’s 5-0 loss to York. He struck out eight.
In Rowan's 4-2 win over Endicott, Steven Hewa (Absegami) singled twice.
Matt Branco (Absegami) singled twice in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 9-2 loss to Apprentice School. He went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs in a 17-0 win over Elmira.
Brady Kessler (EHT) doubled, scored and drove in a run in Stevenson’s 4-0 win over Albright. He singled twice in a 5-4 win over Albright.
In Mercer County’s 5-2 win over Garrett, Domenic Boselli (Holy Spirit) singled twice, scored and drove in a run. In a 13-11 loss to Florence-Darlington Tech, Boselli went 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RB. In an 8-7 loss to ASA Brooklyn, Boselli went 2 for 3 with a triple, a run and three RBIs.
Women’s outdoor track
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) won the hammer throw (163 feet, 6 inches), was second in the javelin (126-8) and fourth in the shot put (41-9.25) for Hampton at the Virginia Commonwealth Relays.
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May) ran on Rider’s third-place 4x400 relay (3 minutes, 59.71 seconds) at the Penn Challenge in Philadelphia.
Emma Bergman (Ocean City) was 10th in the 1,500 (4:53.90) for Rutgers at the South Florida Bulls Invitational in Tampa, Florida.
Men’s outdoor track
Cade Antonucci (Holy Spirit) was third in the javelin (217-7) for Auburn at the Florida State Relays.
John Mooers (Middle Township) was second in the discus (168-0) for Rutgers at the USF Bulls Invitational.
Rowing
Olivia Martinelli (Ocean City) was the coxswain for West Virginia’s second varsity eight that took third at the Cooper River Sprints.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had nine points, three rebounds and three assists in Fordham’s 70-49 loss to Syracuse in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament.
Softball
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) allowed three runs in five innings, striking out three, in Maryland-Baltimore County’s 11-3 win over Coppin State.
Cheyenne Meyer (Cedar Creek) had a pinch-hit double in Morehead State’s 7-2 loss to Wright State.
Rachel Zeides (Ocean City) singled, scored and stole a base in Rider’s 12-11 loss to Central Connecticut State. She went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs in an 18-7 loss to Central Connecticut State.
Ariel Magee (Lower Cape May Regional) went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in Chestnut Hill’s 13-8 win over Jefferson.
Samantha Errera (Cedar Creek) singled and scored in New Haven’s 5-4 win over Assumption.
Becca Roesch (Absegami) went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs in Slippery Rock’s 23-6 win over Clarion. She singled, scored and drove in a run in a 13-2 win over Clarion.
Marissa Varela (EHT) went 3 for 5 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs in Alfred State’s 19-1 win over Valley Forge. She went 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs in a 20-1 win over Valley Forge.
Aysiah Cintron (Buena Regional) hit an RBI double in Cabrini’s 7-4 loss to Widener. She singled and scored in a 3-2 loss to Haverford. She hit a two-run homer in a 3-2 win over York.
Ella Glenn (EHT) went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Franklin & Marshall’s 5-3 loss to York.
Keani Hindle (Ocean City) hit a two-run homer in Immaculata’s 3-2 win over Haverford.
Kate Korte (EHT) went 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs and five RBIs for Neumann in a 19-7 win over Cedar Crest. In Neumann's 12-7 loss to Stockton, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) had two hits and two runs, and Korte had two hits and two RBIs. In an 8-6 win over Stockton, Nicole Wisser (EHT) struck out six to get the win, Korte singled, doubled, scored and drove in two, and Lagroteria had an RBI single.
Arianna Segich (Ocean City) went 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI in Penn State-Brandywine’s 9-3 win over Penn State-Schuylkill. She also went 4 for 5 with two runs in an 8-2 win over Schuylkill.
Sam Morton (Mainland) went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, including a walk-off RBI single, in Rutgers-Newark’s 3-2 win over SUNY New Paltz.
Women’s lacrosse
In La Salle’s 13-7 win over George Washington, Allison Hunter (Middle Township) had a goal and an assist, and Bridget Ruskey (Middle) had a goal and two assists. In a 20-6 loss to George Mason, Ruskey had three goals and Hunter one.
Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) had a goal and an assist in Caldwell’s 21-10 loss to Bridgeport. She scored twice in a 20-8 loss to Caldwell. In a 23-10 loss to Franklin Pierce, Steelman scored, and Rachel Lucia (EHT) had a goal and an assist.
Vanessa Pagliei (Mainland) had three goals in Holy Family’s 18-11 loss to Queens.
Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) had an assist in Jefferson’s 18-3 win over Queens.
Lexie Sharp (Ocean City) scored in Elizabethtown’s 20-4 loss to Catholic.
Mikala Gillespie (Ocean City) had four goals in Rowan’s 16-15 loss to Denison.
In Widener’s 15-13 loss to Stockton, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) had two goals, and Kristi Rohrer (Ocean City) scored. In a 20-6 win over Eastern, Kelley had a goal, and Rohrer had three goals and three draw controls.
In Lourdes’ 22-1 win over Rochester (Michigan), Lexi Hunt (Lower Cape May) scored, and sister Ashley Hunt (Lower Cape May) had two goals and an assist.
Men’s lacrosse
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had two goals, five ground balls and two caused turnovers in Coker’s 17-12 loss to Newberry. He had two goals, three assists, five ground balls and three caused turnovers in a 12-9 win over Montevallo.
In Eastern’s 12-9 win over Widener, Antonio Yeoman (Mainland) had an assist.
In FDU-Florham's 14-9 loss to Kean, MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) had seven ground balls, two caused turnovers and won 6 of 21 faceoffs. In a 16-7 loss to Arcadia, Hay had four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Cole Blackley (Lower Cape May) scored in Kean’s 14-9 win over FDU-Florham. He had a goal and five ground balls in an 11-9 loss to SUNY Oneonta.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) scored twice in Lebanon Valley’s 13-6 win over Bryn Athyn. He scored twice in an 18-5 win over Immaculata.