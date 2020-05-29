052720_nws_ocprom

Ashley Devlin walks the red carpet Wednesday by the arch of the old Ocean City High School between Fifth and Sixth streets. The event was planned in lieu of the cancellation of this year’s prom due to COVID-19.

Ocean City students 'dress to impress' for red carpet event: A caravan of cars stretched from the high school to the Tabernacle on Wednesday afternoon, each transporting students wearing formal wear — and all sporting face masks.

‘I am afraid’: Casino workers keep heads up but still worried after two months sans jobs: The city’s casinos have been closed for more than two months. And even as the state slowly comes down from the virus’ peak, there is no reopening date for the casinos in the near future.

As COVID-19 cases increase in South Jersey prisons, so does worry from family members: In less than two weeks, the number of cases of the new coronavirus in inmates at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton has nearly quintupled, according to the most recent state data. 

What will graduations look like this summer? New Jersey releases expanded guidance: Gov. Phil Murphy announced this week that schools would be permitted to hold in-person ceremonies beginning July 6.

NJSIAA creates COVID-19 sports advisory task force: Two NJSIAA task forces will work independently but communicate regularly and provide ongoing counsel to each other.

Mainland vs Absegami Baseball Playoffs

Mainland's vs Absegami in a playoff game. May 20, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

