Absegami Ray Weed runs up the middle against Oakcrest during last year’s game. Weed ran for 427 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 990 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He led the Braves to five wins at quarterback.

Oakcrest (3-6) at Absegami (4-5)

6 p.m. Wednesday

Rivalry: Absegami leads 24-18

2018 result: Absegami 21, Oakcrest 6

Why this game is important: These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. The winner receives the Joe Mohr Trophy. The late Mohr was the long-time athletic director of Oakcrest and was athletic director of the now defunct Egg Harbor City High School.

Inside the game: Absegami has won four of its last five games. The Braves feature quarterback Ray Weed, who has rushed for 770 yards and 10 touchdowns and thrown for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns. Braves wide receiver Jordan Marcucci has 28 catches for 557 yards. Oakcrest freshman quarterback Joel Thompson threw for 177 yards in a 17-0 win over Deptford on Nov. 7. Senior linebacker Nysere Dunlap leads the Falcons defense with 66 tackles, 16 for losses.

