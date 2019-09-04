092918_spt_absegami

Hammonton’s Jaiden Abrams rushed for 1,611 yards last season.

Oakcrest (0-0) at Hammonton (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Hammonton, 3-7 last year, is seeking its first winning season since 2015. Blue Devils junior running back Jaiden Abrams rushed for 1,611 yards last season. Oakcrest comes off a 4-5 season. Senior linebacker Darrien Dejean (88 tackles last season) leads an experienced Falcons defense.

