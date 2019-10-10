Mainland Regional High School defensive lineman Ben Arena wraps up Clearview Regional running back Mike Ancona during the first half of Friday’s game in Linwood. The Mustangs beat Clearview 14-7 on a pair of touchdown runs from senior JaQuan Mace, the winning score coming with 14 seconds left in the game.
Oakcrest (2-3) at Mainland Regional (5-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Mainland is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Mustangs freshman running back Ja'Briel Mace has rushed for 712 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior linebacker Drew DeMorat sparks the Mainland defense with 35 tackles, 12 tackles for losses and an interception. Senior linebacker Nysere Dunlap leads the Oakcrest defense with 40 tackles, nine of them for losses.
