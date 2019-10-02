Oakcrest (1-3) at Middle Township (3-1)
7 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)
Middle quarterback Kenderson Cardaci has thrown for 382 yards and seven touchdowns and run for three scores. Middle brothers Karl and David Giulian have combined to make 50 tackles at linebacker. Oakcrest quarterback Angel Casanova has thrown for 391 yards and two touchdowns and run for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
