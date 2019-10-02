spt_ehtfb

EHT hosted Oakcrest High School for Friday night football. EHT, NJ. September 27, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

Oakcrest (1-3) at Middle Township (3-1)

7 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)

Middle quarterback Kenderson Cardaci has thrown for 382 yards and seven touchdowns and run for three scores. Middle brothers Karl and David Giulian have combined to make 50 tackles at linebacker. Oakcrest quarterback Angel Casanova has thrown for 391 yards and two touchdowns and run for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

