Angel Casanova scored 17 to lead the Falcons to this overtime win. Michael O’Brien scored five of his 10 points in overtime for Oakcrest.
Absegami 11 11 19 22 7 – 70
Oakcrest 16 15 15 17 12 - 75
AB – Baldine 13, Durham 9, Nunet 5, Fitten 9, Andermanis 15, Allen 13, Hood 5
OK – Reaves 10, Gray 10, O’Brien 10, Kearney 16, Casanova 17, Respes 12
