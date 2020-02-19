Angel Casanova scored 17 to lead the Falcons to this overtime win. Michael O’Brien scored five of his 10 points in overtime for Oakcrest.

Absegami 11 11 19 22 7 – 70

Oakcrest 16 15 15 17 12 - 75

AB – Baldine 13, Durham 9, Nunet 5, Fitten 9, Andermanis 15, Allen 13, Hood 5

OK – Reaves 10, Gray 10, O’Brien 10, Kearney 16, Casanova 17, Respes 12

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments