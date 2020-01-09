Nissim Respes scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for Oakcrest. Jahlil Kearney added 14 for the Falcons.

Daymon Bencivengo led Lower with 17.

Oakcrest improved to 2-5, while Lower is 3-4.

Oakcrest 2 9 19 19 – 49

Lower Cape May 8 16 9 15 – 48

OK – Reaves 6, Gray 5, Kearney 14, Respes 22, Griffin 2

LCM – Bencivengo 17, Gault 6, Pine 2, Pierce 6, Lawler 7, Whitesell 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments