Oakcrest 45, Gloucester Tech 43

Angel Casanova and Tayvion Gray each scored 12 points to lead Oakcrest. The Falcons improved to 6-15.

Oakcrest 13 14 9 9 45

Gloucester Tech 9 4 15 15 – 43

OK – Casanova 12, O’Brien 5, Reeves 2, Respes 6, Gray 12, Kearney 8

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments