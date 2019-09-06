Hammonton led 32-6 at halftime. Jaiden Abrams and Caleb Narty each had two touchdown runs in the first half. The Blue Devils improved to 1-0.

Oakcrest fell to 0-1.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments