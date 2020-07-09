"Dory from Finding Nemo put it best, 'Just keep swimming.'
When you think about it, we've been following Dory's sage advice since the beginning of our lives. Many of us were born right after 9/11. We grew up through the Great Recession of 2008—a crisis that caused millions of people to lose their jobs, homes, and life savings. Now—when we thought we would be going to prom and having Senior Week, we instead were forced indoors and away from each other. A brand new threat—a global pandemic the likes of which the world hasn’t seen in over a century—forced our heads down. But still, we persevere. We keep swimming."
- Valedictorian Vivek Kolli, Mays Landing, Princeton University, Financial Engineering
"An ordinary recognition simply doesn’t do us justice because, from an unforeseen virus to murder hornets and forest fires, our community struggles to move forward through unprecedented events and our class was forced to come together and face an unknown world. By all means, the movie scripts and history textbooks on 2020 will have long chapters, so much so that it might even be exciting enough to keep students awake in Weisback’s history class."
- Salutatorian Andy Nguyen, Mays Landing, Georgia Tech, Computer Engineering
