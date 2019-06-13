Good afternoon to all students, faculty, staff, administration, families, friends, and of course... the graduating class of 2019! I have always aspired to speak during this momentous occasion. And now, as I stand in front of all of you, I am nothing but honored. We, as a class, have been through so much, but we stuck together. We made it! Also, shout out to Mrs. Chip and Mrs. Rock for being the best advisers any class could ask for!
To this day, I vividly remember the first time I ever stepped foot in this school. It was Freshman Orientation Day, and it felt like everyone else in our class already knew each other and had grown up together. I, on the other hand, had literally just flown across the country a week before--before then, I was born and raised in the Philippines. I moved to California in middle school, and then came to South Jersey to start high school. Needless to say, I was clueless and terrified. I remember standing next to this girl with very distinct pink high-top converses; I’m pretty sure it was Catherine. We didn’t talk to each other at all. We just stood there and walked next to each other, but it was enough. Suddenly, I didn’t feel alone.
What I didn’t realize at that moment is that one of the things that makes Oakcrest special, is that when you’re here, never alone. In fact, it’s funny to think back on that day now, considering that now, most people mistakenly assume I was at Davies with them. Most times, I don’t even bother correcting them. “Remember Mr. So and So in fourth grade. Remember when he ate chalk?”
“Ummm...yeah. That was the best.” That thing that happened years BEFORE I came to this country. And seriously? Ate chalk? As I stand here at graduation making this joke, I guarantee that some of my classmates are whispering to each other, *WHISPER* “Wait...Clarissa wasn’t at Davies?” And that’s the beauty of Oakcrest High School. If these past four years have taught me anything, it is that this is no ordinary high school. It’s a family. A family that is so close, people just assume I have always been around. They forget that there was a time when I was an outsider. And that’s the beauty of this community. We accept each other and membership in this family is life-long.
This has always been evident. Even when we, as freshmen, were shuffling through the hallways confused-- as if we were walking through Hogwarts’s constantly shifting staircases-- and sweating due to the lack of air conditioning, there was always someone there to help us, whether they be a fellow freshman or an upperclassman. They told us to look at the building as either a giant hashtag or by aligning the wings with our knuckles (DEMONSTRATE).
We have always been able to rely on one another, and nowhere was that togetherness more on display than at our infamous Friday Night football games. I’ll never forget those nights. An hour before each game started, everyone would run around in the locker rooms and the athletic hallway asking, “Do you have paint?” Although it may sound a little chaotic, those preparations for football games were honestly some of my fondest memories at Oak. We’d flood the bleachers with blue and white, someone would hold up a speaker and we’d all join in on every single chant, screaming and dancing along until by the end of the night our feet would throb, our voices would be hoarse, but we’d always have one more chant in us to push the team along. You know our favorite...“Oakcrest! What?” (DEMONSTRATE 3x).
Thanks everyone. But on a more serious note, this year our Falcon Pride was put to the test by the passing of fellow falcons--Bailey Emory and Josh Weber. We supported one another through these long days and sleepless nights. That support continues right through this ceremony, as even in this moment, we stand with their families and keep their memories alive. Oakcrest is a family and our home. And it is during times like this when the support of others builds us to become strong enough to be independent, but never alone.
High school is a complex and unpredictable stage in our lives. It is a place where we are given countless opportunities to change. However, instead of changing in hopes of becoming a better individual, most of us struggle to conform to the various norms and trends. It’s a natural desire to want to fit in. We’ve all done it at one point or another. But I will tell you what Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie once said, “Do not twist yourself into shapes to please. Don’t do it. If someone likes that version of you, that version of you that is false and holds back, then they actually just like that twisted shape, and not you. And the world is such a gloriously multi-faceted, diverse place that there are people in the world who will like you, the real you, as you are.”
This applies now and it will apply to all aspects of post-Oakcrest life. Don’t spread yourself too thin among countless extracurriculars. Don’t settle for mediocrity by giving minimal effort. Instead, focus on the FEW things that TRULY MATTER to you, even if that means doing fewer activities or pursuing fewer paths. Focus will enable you to put 110% of yourself into each effort. It will allow you to succeed in the fields that matter most. In the fields to which you most completely belong. Be true to yourself and have the strength to resist the societal forces that push us to conform. Have the courage to find your most authentic expression. In doing so, you may achieve the kind of greatness that brings, not money or recognition, but happiness and hope.
There are two things that I want each of you to take from all this. The first is to remember that Oakcrest is more than just a school, it is a place where we can always find love and support-- it is our home. The second is to realize that we must be comfortable in our own skin and resist the temptation to conform in order to please others. These are the most essential values the past four years have taught me, and I’m glad that I’m able to share this with all of you. We as a school have been through so much-- both good and bad, celebrations and sadness, beginnings and endings. Despite it all, we have only further nourished the camaraderie and strengthened the foundation on which we created this family. And though thinking of all these experiences as a previous chapter in our lives is going to feel unreal, I know that we will always find a home here at Oakcrest. We will always bleed blue and gray!
Once again, congratulations to the class of 2019 and good luck! For as long as you set your mind to it, I’m sure that every single one of you will amount to great things. Have a wonderful day everyone! And thank you!