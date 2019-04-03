Emily Tunney hit a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead the Oakcrest High School softball team to a 15-3 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League non-divisional game Tuesday.
The game was called after Tunney’s homer due to the 10-run rule. She had five RBIs, scored two runs and doubled for Oakcrest (1-1).
The Falcons’ Julie Brown and Sarah Brosman each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Jayda Shehadi went 3 for 3 and scored a run, and Monya Fuller doubled twice and scored three runs. Aryel Arroyo pitched five innings and struck out seven.
Holy Spirit fell to 0-2.