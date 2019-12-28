What were the top 10 weather events of 2019?: Warm temperatures and stormy weather characterized this year. Six of the top 10 events on the list had to do with one or the other.
Oakcrest, Ocean City wrestlers win titles at Arthur O. Marinelli Tournament: In the finals of the 35th annual Arthur O. Marinelli Tournament on Friday, David Flippen won the 126-pound title, and Nick Sannino won at 285. Last year, they finished fifth and third, respectively, in their weight classes.
Following Pleasantville shooting, athletic directors look for ways to improve security: “Schools are secure from 7 to 3, but after that they’re pretty open because they’re public venues,” said Steve Fortis, Absegami High School’s athletic director. “So that’s what we’re taking a hard look at.”
Crowded field eyes Van Drew seat in center of national news: The newly Republican congressman from South Jersey faces three GOP primary challengers and a number of Democrats as he seeks to hold onto the seat he's had for only one term.
Shootings, impeachment drama among New Jersey's top stories: Between shootings in Jersey City and Pleasantville and Jeff Van Drew's party switch, here are the state's top stories of the year.
