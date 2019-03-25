Coach: Brett Hoffecker
Last season’s record: 10-5
Outlook: The Falcons, who advanced to the South Jersey Group II playoffs last spring, return seniors Bobby Goff, Kal-El Corbitt and Kevin Albright, a first-team Press All-Star last season. With the CAL realigning its divisions, Hoffecker is upset that competition is being taken away because the CAL teams play their division twice and might not even meet the other half of the league.
"We are light and young," Hoffecker said, "but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun and enjoy what we practice and do. And the conference doesn’t need to be split into two, everyone should just play each other once.”