Coach: Joe Seaman

2018 record: 10-10

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch:

The Falcons return senior attackers Gabe Paz and Mason Stokes after advancing to the sectional quaterfinals last season. Senior Sean McCourt and junior Michael O’Brien will anchor the defense. Asembo Augo, Colin Veltri, and Zach Dittus will lead the midfield.

“I expect to be a contender for both the conference and South Jersey Group II,” Seaman said. “We have tremendous talent and a ton of experience.”

Tags

Load comments