Coach: Mark Prince (first season)
2018-19 record: 16-6
Outlook: The Falcons return senior Frank Gabriel, who qualified for the regional tournament last season. The senior, who is on pace for 100 career wins, will wrestle at 132 and 138. Senior Hayden Horsey was the District 30 champion at 120, and junior DJ Flippen had 22 wins last season at 126.
“We’re very solid from 106 to 152,” Prince said. “We’re looking to make a push for the CAL title and a fourth consecutive year in the playoffs.”
