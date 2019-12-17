Oakcrest

Coach: Frank Brown

Last Season’s Record: 8-16

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key Players: Tavion Gray, 6-3, Sr., F; AJ Reaves, 6-4, Sr., F; Angel Casanova, 6-3, Sr., F; Darrien Dejean, 6-1, Sr., F/G; Mike O’Brien, 6-0, Jr., G; Jahlil Kearney, 5-10, Jr., G; Scott Creighton, 6-0, Sr., G/F.

Outlook: Oakcrest feature several multi-sport athletes. The Falcons will concentrate on defense and not turning the ball over. Kearney is a player to watch.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments