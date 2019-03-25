Coach: Charles Dupras (first year)
What to watch: The Falcons have seniors Andrea Sophia David, Laylaa Muhammad and coxswain McKenna Labastida. Dupras plans to start off with a varsity eight and then row fours later in the season. The team has enough freshmen and novices for an eight and a four.
“Our team is young,” Dupras said. “Most of the sophomores from last year’s freshman eight have returned, and we have a large group of freshmen and novices who are eager to compete. Our seniors have stepped up in a big way, providing leadership, consistency, and positive examples since December. All the girls have been working hard, and we’re excited to see them build on the progress they made last year.”