Oakcrest
Coach: Scott Miele
Last Season’s Record: 18-10
2019-20 Prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Nay Nay Clark, 5-7, Jr., G; Chi Chi Ibeauwachi, 5-8, Jr., F; Jasmine LeClair, 5-8, Jr., F; Nephtalie Dorce, 5-8, Sr., G; Priscilla Crey, 5-5, Sr., G; Ma’nasiah Scott, 5-5, So., G; Lexi Bey, 6-0, So., F.
Outlook: The Falcons have graduated several top players. Clark has scored more than 500 points in her first two seasons. Ibeauwachi averaged almost four rebounds a game in limited time. LeClair defends all five positions. Dorce provides perimeter shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.