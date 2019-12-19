Oakcrest

Coach: Scott Miele

Last Season’s Record: 18-10

2019-20 Prediction: Rebuilding

Key Players: Nay Nay Clark, 5-7, Jr., G; Chi Chi Ibeauwachi, 5-8, Jr., F; Jasmine LeClair, 5-8, Jr., F; Nephtalie Dorce, 5-8, Sr., G; Priscilla Crey, 5-5, Sr., G; Ma’nasiah Scott, 5-5, So., G; Lexi Bey, 6-0, So., F.

Outlook: The Falcons have graduated several top players. Clark has scored more than 500 points in her first two seasons. Ibeauwachi averaged almost four rebounds a game in limited time. LeClair defends all five positions. Dorce provides perimeter shooting.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments