Head coach: Josh Miller (10th season)

Last season's record: 14-5

Outlook: Contender — The Falcons are returning six rotation players from last year's team, and should contend with Cedar Creek and ACIT for the CAL National title and CAL tournament championship.

Key players: Ariana Torres, Sr.; Natalia Solarno, Sr.; Angeliza Disla, Sr.; Angelina Larson, Sr.; Haley Duffy, Sr.; Emma McErlain.

