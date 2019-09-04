Head coach: Josh Miller (10th season)
Last season's record: 14-5
Outlook: Contender — The Falcons are returning six rotation players from last year's team, and should contend with Cedar Creek and ACIT for the CAL National title and CAL tournament championship.
Key players: Ariana Torres, Sr.; Natalia Solarno, Sr.; Angeliza Disla, Sr.; Angelina Larson, Sr.; Haley Duffy, Sr.; Emma McErlain.
