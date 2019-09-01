Coach: Jason Hearn (15th season)
2018 record: 10-7-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: Last year, Oakcrest won the five of its final six regular-season games but lost 1-0 to Middle Township in the first round of the South Jersey Group II tournament. The Falcons will again compete in a tough National Division, in which they finished 4-6-2 in 2018.
No other information was available.
