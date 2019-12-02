Coach: Mike Demarest
2018-19 record: 6-5
What to watch: The Falcons had to rebuild last year after winning their third straight conference title and the South Jersey Public C crown in 2018. This year's team should contend with returnees Garrett LaRoche, Eric Weeks and Andrew Thompson. Scott Morgan and David Connelley will help keep Oakcrest competitive. Demarest said that freshmen Nathan Ranger and Nick Kurtanidze will be big contributors.
"We're hoping to be competitive in the conference," Demarest said. "With veteran guys and new swimmers, I think we have a chance this year."
