Coach: Charles Dupras (first year)
What to watch: The Falcons’ varsity four was a Press All-Star boat last year, and Anthony Ragan and Andrew Thompson return. Oakcrest will also run a freshman/novice four or double. Other key returnees include Ryan DeLorenzo and Christian Hernandez.
“The boys have been working extremely hard all winter, and we’re looking for them to build on their successes of last year,” said Dupras, a former St. Augustine Prep rower who assisted for several programs, including Oakcrest last year. “The boys team may be small in numbers, but they’re all great kids, and the younger guys are lucky to have the upperclassmen as examples of what they can achieve if they work hard.”