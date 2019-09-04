Coach: Jamie Toy
2018 record: 7-10
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Falcons will be led by seniors Sarah Brosman, Emily Tunney and Savannah Masker, a midfielder, forward and defender, respectively. Oakcrest also features midfielders Katie Haye and Sadie Crispell, defender-midfielder Paige Aiken and defender Jordan Palmeri.
“We’re looking forward to the season,” Toy said. “The seniors and young squads are working well together. We’re pretty confident. We should do well in the CAL this season.”
