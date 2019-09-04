Coach: Jamie Toy

2018 record: 7-10

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Falcons will be led by seniors Sarah Brosman, Emily Tunney and Savannah Masker, a midfielder, forward and defender, respectively. Oakcrest also features midfielders Katie Haye and Sadie Crispell, defender-midfielder Paige Aiken and defender Jordan Palmeri.

“We’re looking forward to the season,” Toy said. “The seniors and young squads are working well together. We’re pretty confident. We should do well in the CAL this season.”

Tags

Load comments