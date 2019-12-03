Coach: Mike Demarest
2018-2019 record: 5-4
What to watch: The Falcons return four key swimmers in Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Sadie Crispell, Abby Thompson and Hannah Tran. Oakcrest has three talented freshmen in Tiffany Tran (Hannah’s sister), Jade McCoy and CeCe Capone.
“We’re very excited,” Demarest said. “We have new talent and high numbers. We’re excited for our potential. The three freshmen will be big contributors.”
