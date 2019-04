Josh Allen, 6-5, 262, Kentucky

Strengths: Size, speed, athleticism are all ideal. Even some room to add a few pounds if necessary.

Weaknesses: Some technique could use polishing, but not much to complain about.

Fact: Won Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy as top defensive player in college football last season.

Gone by: Maybe he lasts to No. 5?

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen (41) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)