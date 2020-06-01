Aaron, George B., - 89, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully May 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. George was born in Vineland, NJ November 01, 1930 to parents Margaret and Maurice Aaron, the second of three boys. George attended local schools and graduated from Pleasantville High School where he met Doris Beckman. Doris and George began their married life April 1949 when Doris traveled to North Carolina by bus to secretly wed her sweetheart George who was stationed on the Marine base at Camp LeJune. When George was discharged they came "home" to live at the "Homestead" on Main Street in Mays Landing N.J. George and Doris took on a part time job working alongside his Father at Mahogany Company of Mays Landing, Inc. George then proceeded to take this company from a two car garage to becoming one of the largest independent Distributors of Fiberglass products in the nation. His love of Mahogany Company was only superseded by his love of his family. Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren came to know him affectionately as "Popeye". George's hobbies included traveling the world with Doris, hunting and his passion for landscaping and gardening. (There was never an acorn to be found!). George was extremely active in his community, many times behind the scenes. George was a member of the Township of Hamilton Board of Education, Rotary Club cornerstone and a member of Unity Lodge #96 for over 50 years where he was appointed to the position of State Grand Chaplin. In Rotary he was Chairman of the student exchange program bringing multiple students to his home as an addition to his extended family. George served as an Elder in the Presbyterian Church of Mays Landing and he held many positions in the National Fiberglass Industry's Organizations. George is predeceased by his parents Margaret and Maurice Aaron, Doris his wife of 57 years, brother Robert J Aaron, sister in laws Irene Weisenstein and Jane Errickson, brother in laws John Weisenstein, Dave Errickson, Jim Foster and Cliff Beckman. Left to cherish his fond memory are children Peggy Hamilton(Bob), Debbie Murphy(Chuck), George M Aaron(Rita): grandchildren Bryan Hamilton, Megan Brennan(Mike), George P and Brianna Aaron; great grandchildren MaKayla and Molly Brennan, and Autumn Hamilton. Brother David(Marie), sisters-in-laws Ruth Aaron, Shuda Weisenstein, Claudia McGinty(Charlie) and Madeline Foster. George will also be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, special friend and honorary daughter Cecilie Kinstad, his loving caretaker Maria Damajanti and his canine companions Jing and Marly. Services will be private. If so desired you may donate in George's memory to the Presbyterian Church of Mays Landing 6001 Main St. Mays Landing or AtlantiCare Foundation 2500 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. 08234 Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
