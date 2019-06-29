Abbamondi, Paul D., - 35, of Branchburg, NJ, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Township NJ. Born July 10, 1983, in Somers Point NJ, Paul was the son of David Abbamondi and the late Mary (Hamilton) Abbamondi. He grew up in Smithville NJ and remembered many happy family trips to Disney World throughout the years. Paul graduated with a bachelor's degree from Rowan University in 2005, where he was a member of the newspaper staff. After graduation, he began work as an Editor for the Market Research teams at Kline & Company in Parsippany NJ. He would eventually be promoted to the position of Manager of that department for Kline. Paul loved to listen to music and, at one time, played guitar while attending college. Some of his favorite pastimes included playing board games and video games, as well as drawing humorous cartoons and writing sci-fi and fantasy short stories, many of which he was able to share on his website, paulabbamondi.com. Predeceased by his mother, Mary Abbamondi in 2010, Paul is survived by his wife, Melanie (Lovisa) Abbamondi, his father, David Abbamondi of Mays Landing NJ, his sister and brother-in-law, Dina and Jeffrey Ciccone of Absecon NJ, his sister, Julie Abbamondi of Mays Landing NJ, his father-in-law, Angelo Lovisa and his brother-in-law, Christopher Lovisa, both of Ringoes NJ, his niece and nephew, Lucy and Luke Ciccone, as well as several family members, co-workers and close friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington NJ. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Hopewell Borough NJ. Calling hours will be on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center, 2100 Wescott Drive, Flemington NJ 08822. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.holcombefisher.com.
