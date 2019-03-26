Abbott, James, - 66, of Wildwood, James (Jimmer) Abbott, 66, of Wildwood, NJ, died on March 11, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Libertyville, Illinois, he was raised in Levittown, Pa. He moved to Wildwood NJ. In 1985. He worked for the Cape May County Sheriffs Department where he held numerous positions, notably the K-9 unit training dogs for search and rescue, narcotics and explosives. He retired to Myrtle Beach in 2011 after 21 years of service. Preceded in death by his Father Richard, his Mother Alicia, Brother Richard, and Nephew Stephen. He is survived by His wife of 46 years Rita, Sons Christopher, Matthew (April) and Mark. Also a Grandson Parker, Brother Stephen (Erin), Sister in Laws Joanna, Patricia, Bernadette, Brothers in Law Thomas (Eileen), Gene (Patricia), and many Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews. Jim loved fishing the back bays and jetties of Wildwood for flounder and stripers. He also enjoyed playing golf with many friends in Myrtle Beach and taking cruises to wherever. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 am at the church. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the K-9 unit of Cape May CountySheriffs Dept. 4 Moore Road, DN301, Cape May Court House, NJ.08210. Attn. (Sheriff Robert Nolan) or MSA Hospice, 4685 Hwy. 17S, Myrtle Beach SC. 29579. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
