ABBOTT, WILMER ATKINSON, JR, DDS (BILL), - 95 died April 23, 2020 at his home in Ventnor, not far from the house on Surrey Avenue where he was born May 16, 1924. He attended Ventnor schools and Atlantic City High School. He graduated from Blair Academy, USNR Midshipmen's School at University of Notre Dame, University of Pennsylvania, and University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry. He practiced expert, caring dentistry in Atlantic City and Ventnor for over 50 years. He truly loved, and took great pride, in his work. He served in The United States Navy during World War II as Lieutenant JG aboard Destroyer Escort, USS Ebert. As a young man he was a member of the Ventnor City Beach Patrol. An outstanding swimmer, he won the VCBP annual race three times and twice was the winner of the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships. He broke individual and team records at ACHS, Blair, and Penn. He was an ardent fisherman, traveling the East Coast: Cuttyhunk, Montauk, Rock Hall, and Nags Head for recreational and tournament fishing with friends and fellow members of the South Jersey Anglers Club. He was a member of the Atlantic County Game Preserve for most of his life. He excelled as a squash player with the Chalfont/Haddon Hall Racquet Club for nearly 40 years. He was one of the group who began the original Atlantic City Around the Island Swim back in the fifties and coached many of the world class competitors in those events. He was also a member of the Serra Club Atlantic County East and an original member of The Viking Rowing Club. He and a friend created The Boardwalk Runners Club, organized and officiated the weekly races, and measured and marked the official quarter mile points along the boardwalk and avenue. He enjoyed many years of family ski vacations at Pico Mountain in Vermont. He was a familiar, friendly face riding his bike and socializing on the Ventnor Pier and at the Cambridge Ave pavilion. With his bucket and thermometer on a rope, he could be counted on for daily ocean temperature readings. Our Bill was a gentlemanand a gentle man. He lived his life with quiet dignity and unassuming self-respect. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Wilmer A. Abbott, DDS, and Helen Stevens Abbott, RN and his sister, Marjorie (Midge) Abbott Vetter. He is survived by his family who love him dearly and will miss him always: wife, Geraldine (nee Logan); children: Wilmer A. Abbott III, DMD and wife Lori of Ventnor, Emily Abbott, BSN JD of Chesterbrook, PA, and Gerald L. Abbott, DMD of Ventnor; and six beloved Abbott grandchildren: Colin, Elizabeth, Madelyn, Matthew, Ryan, and Kaitlyn; his brother-in-law, John J. Logan and wife, Marylyn of Weston, CT and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his son, John Scott Abbott and family of Margate. A memorial mass and service is planned for some time in the future. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home
