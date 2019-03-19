Abrams, Mindy, - of Margate, passed away on March 17th. Mindy was born and raised in Philadelphia. She was a preparer of deeds and mortgages for local real estate brokers. Mindy enjoyed the shore and specifically visiting with friends on the boardwalk and casinos. She is predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Pearl Lapinson and husband, Milton. Mindy is survived by her son, Stuart. Graveside services will be held Thursday 11am at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, 6691 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mindy's name may be made to Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate or Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

