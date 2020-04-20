Acampora, Dorothy, - 93, of Northfield, passed away on April 3rd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George M. Acampora; precious daughter of the late Alice (nee Daiuta) and Michael A. Grieco, and cherished sister of the late Michael C. Grieco. Survived by her loving daughter Donna Marie Gove (Ronald C. Gove, MD). Dorothy enjoyed dressing up and going to the Casino. She was also an extraordinary custom seamstress. Due to the current situation Funeral Service and Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's name made to the Sons of Italy Chairty Scholarship Fund, Care of Alex Cioffi, 118 North Nassau Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Acampora as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Murphy calls out Atlantic County surrogate for post demanding state reopen immediately
-
2 Bridgeton men charged after police find guns, drugs in Camden County hotel room
-
NJ upgrades unemployment system, but thousands still in limbo
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.