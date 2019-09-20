Acevedo, Carmen, - 90, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Hammonton Center. Born in Sabana Hoyos, PR she lived in Hammonton for over 30 years. She was a self-employed seamstress. Carmen is survived by her husband, Miguel Rodriguez Diaz; her daughters, Ana Montijo (Candido); Evelyn Rodriguez; her son, Miguel Rodriguez, Jr.; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Viewings will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm and again on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, 10:30 am - 11:00 am at the funeral home. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

