Acilio, Salvatore, - 56, of Richland, On January 9th, Salvatore Acilio, loving husband and father of two passed away at the age of 56, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital while surrounded by family. Born in Tropea, Italy to Carmela and Francesco Acilio he was one of five children. Salvatore worked at Caesar's Casino as a Table Game Supervisor in Atlantic City until April 2014. Salvatore was a man who was well-loved by all those who knew him and admired for his strength and courage after his heart transplant at the age of 41. Salvatore's selflessness, vibrant personality, and positive attitude was an inspiration to all those who knew him. He enjoyed staying active with all that life had to offer, working hard, fishing, cars, and being with family and friends. He is survived by his loving family: his wife Terri Acilio; his children Salvatore and Jessika Acilio; his parents Carmela and Francesco Acilio; his brothers Domenic (wife Lisa Acilio) and Frank Acilio, his sisters Mary Pirner (husband Michael Pirner) and Beatrice LaTorre (husband Gaetano LaTorre); his nieces Carmen DeVita (husband Aldo DeVita), Domenica Loiacono (husband Nunzio Loiacono), Dominique Acilio, Taylor Bruno, Erica Acilio, Nina Acilio, Grace Blandino, and Sean Taraz (husband Graham Taraz); his nephews Frank Acilio (wife Victoria Acilio), Michael Pirner, Phillip Blandino, and Aaron Blandino; and his in-laws Holly and Gene Kidd, Doug and Susan Howard, Beth and Michael Blandino and his extended casino family and friends. A church visitation will be held on Monday from 9am to 12pm followed by a funeral mass at 12:15 pm from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Final disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the families request in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of Salvatore be made to: the Gift of Life Donor Program or the Beacon Animal Rescue. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
