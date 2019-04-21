Ackworth, Grace A. (NEE Johnson), - 73, of Auburn, GA, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born August 4, 1945, in Atlantic City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edward Howard Johnson and Barbara Johnson, (O'Donnell). She later lived in Central Florida where she was a nurse for over 25 years, then Auburn, GA, where she was involved with the City Government. She is pre-deceased by her brother John Johnson and sister Amy Johnson. She is survived by her husband William Ackworth, sisters Mary Anne Walziniski of Atlantic City, NJ, Josephine Borew of Miami FL, and brother Michael Johnson of St Petersburg Beach, FL. Her children, Desiree Joyner of Washington State, Gregory Johnson of Sicklerville, NJ and Cybil Fairfax in Switzerland. She leaves 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, as well as many longtime friends who will miss her dearly. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing NJ. Graveside Memorial to be held Tuesday, April 23rd at 11 am.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.