Adair, Jeanne Rae, - 65, of Millville, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018 in Kennedy University Hospital, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born in Philadelphia she was raised in Berlin, NJ. Jeanne moved to Collings Lakes, NJ, spent time in Florida before moving back to South Jersey. She was the sales manager for Savannah Trucking LLC. Jeanne was an EMT for 10 years with the Collings Lakes Ambulance Squad. She is survived by her husband, Donald Wayne McKnight, Sr.; her four children, Shannon DeHart, Gary Brandon Adair, Ryan Eliot Adair; Donald Wayne McKnight, Jr; her brother, George Sykes and her six grandchildren, Savannah Jeanne DeHart, Austin Anthony DeHart, Elijah Keal, Rebecca Keal, Macy Wright and Paxton Wright. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, 2:00pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton where a visitation will be held from 12:00pm until 2:00pm. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Susan G. Komen For the Cure, Dept. 41831, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
