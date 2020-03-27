Adamich-Brunetti, Kathleen, - 87, of Egg Harbor Township, Passed away on March 3rd, 2020. She was born on March 5, 1932. Kathleen grew up in Philadelphia, PA, where she had attended Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, Class of 1950. She would spend summers in Ocean City, New Jersey, where she meant Frank Brunetti, they were married in 1951. She was a member of Saint Augustine's Parish, Mrs. Brunetti belonged to both St. Augustine and Ocean City PTA'S, she also belonged to the Ocean City Fireman Wives Association. Upon Frank's retirement, they moved to Palm Harbor, FL where she was a member of Saint Ignatius Parish and volunteered at the Palm Harbor senior center. After her husband's passing, she returned back to New Jersey and lived the remaining part of her life in Egg Harbor Township. Mrs. Brunetti belonged to Saint Bernadette Parish, she also volunteered at the Egg Harbor Township Senior Center. Kathleen is predeceased by her husband, Frank Brunetti, parents Nancy and Arthur Adamich, sister Nancy McDevitt, and grandson- in -law Thomas Anders. She is survived by a son Frank Brunetti, daughters; Kathleen Brunetti-Bustard, Geralyn Brunetti-Lupperger, Egg Harbor Township, and Nancy Brunetti of Vineland, son-in-law Harrison Bustard of Galloway Township. Her grandchildren; Kathleen Flynn her husband David, Nancy Anders all from Egg Harbor Township and Sargent James F. Diaz, US Air Force. Also her great grandchildren; Mason Anders and Sierra Flynn, and a sister-in-law Claire Brunetti from Sarasota, FL. Kathleen will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St.Gianna Beretta Molla Parish (Saint Bernadette's Church), 1421 New Road, Northfield NJ. The family would like to thank the sisters and staff of the Villa Raffaella the staff from Egg Harbor Care Center, Hospice, the staff of Shore Medical Center and Dr. Nik Parikh. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
