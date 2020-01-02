Adamo, Mary Ann, - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, Mary Ann Adamo (nee Mobus) was born on December 28, 1935, in Baltimore, MD. Mary Ann moved to Northfield, NJ in 1945. She attended Mill Road School and graduated Pleasantville High School in 1954. After graduating High School she worked at Bell Telephone in the business office in Pleasantville. In 1957 she married her high school sweetheart, Bob. After they were married they lived in Germany where Bob was stationed in the Army. They were married for 62 years. Mary Ann was chairman of her reunion committee for many years. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and was a chairman for Abigail Circle for many years. Mary Ann is survived by her husband Bob Adamo; daughters, Donna (Henry) Churchill and Robin (Tom) Cross; grandchildren, Mary Ann Churchill, Henry (Bridget) Churchill, Kerri Cross, Kyle Cross and a great-granddaughter on the way. She is predeceased by her parents, Worthington and Frances Mobus and sister, Nancy Mobus Hood. Family and Friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 11 am at Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion Post 28,560 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, New Jersey 08201.
