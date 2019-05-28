Adams, Catharine C., - 90, of Ocean City, NJ, went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2019. She is now singing with the angels and saints in the Heavenly Choir. She was born on May 2, 1929 to Catharine and Walter J. Carroll in Parkside, PA. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband Herbert T. Adams Jr., brothers Walter, Thomas, and Richard Carroll, and sister Mari Skelly. Catharine is survived by her seven children: Mitzi (Michael) Tolson of Seaville, NJ, Ted (Yvonne) of Ocala, FL, Carroll (Dominic, deceased) of Walsenburg, CO, Laurie (David Walcott) of Beesley's Point, NJ, Kevin (Mary) of Charleston, SC, Tim (Kim) of St. Joseph, MI, and Cathy (Carl) Kanefsky of Middletown, DE. She is survived by 23 grandchildren: Amy, Noah, Danny, Michael, Gerard, Chad, Wesley, Beau, Jeanie, Emily, Brian, Adrienne, Ashley, Maura, Helena, Julia, Timmy, Haley, Gracie, Alyssa, Adam, Sam, and Stephen, and 21 great grandchildren: Matthew, Evan, Charis, Luke, Annie, Josie, Patrick, Wyatt, Graham, Riley, Benji, Sofia, Ciara, Sunny, Autumn, Olivia, Annabelle, Grayson, Breckin, Elle, Nora, as well as many loving spouses of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Catharine attended Notre Dame High School and Drexel University where she was Class President, member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority, the Glee Club, and played many leading roles in musical productions. She served as President of the St. Augustine's School PTA, Charter Member of the Ecumenical Council, Church Soloist, and Substitute Teacher for Ocean City Primary School for many years. Catharine loved to sing and entertain, and she will be remembered for her incredible voice. She always had a song in her heart. Every day Catharine demonstrated her unwavering faith in God and her devotion and love for her husband Herb, and her entire family. This defined who she was. Catharine and Herb committed their lives to raising and caring for their children. They continued to share their love, spirit, and words of encouragement with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Catharine will be lovingly remembered for her radiant smile. Now we smile knowing that she is home in the special place reserved for her in Heaven. Catharine's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the compassionate, loving care provided by the staff at The Shores of Wesley Manor and by Journey Hospice caregivers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Augustine's Church at 11 am. Family will greet friends from 9 am. Memorial gifts may be directed to a hospice organization of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
