Adams, David "Big Dave", - 73, of Mays Landing, transitioned from this earthly plain on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at ARMC-Mainland in Pomona. He was born on April 10, 1947, in Danville, VA. At an early age, he moved to Elizabeth, New Jersey where he received his formal education. Later his family moved to South Jersey settling in Cardiff. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1965. He was employed at the Haddon Hall Hotel as a chef. Big Dave also worked with his father in the family-owned business, Adams Janitorial Services, which serviced many car dealerships and businesses in the area. He worked in the janitorial department at the Slaybaugh School and the Atlantic City Racetrack. Additionally, Dave worked at Betty Bacharach as a therapy assistant and was lastly employed as a home healthcare provider. Big Dave was the co-owner and operator of Ohio Avenue Grocery and Deli for many years. He attended Mt Calvary Baptist in Pleasantville under the late Rev. Thomas Whitfield. Later he joined Second Baptist Church and served as the president of the Inspirational Choral Ensemble for a season and the personal driver of the pastor, the late Rev. I.S. Cole. In 2014 he became a member of St. James A.M.E. Church of Mays Landing, where he served until his death. He loved gospel music and critiquing the culinary delicacies at different dining establishments. His road trips always included checking out suggested places to eat. His favorite past times were washing cars and talking to anyone who would listen. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Gracie (Calland) Adams; one brother, and four sisters. He is survived by his companion and caregiver, Mary L. Johnson; two sons, Elder Kera Johnson of Raleigh, NC, and Minister Dathan Wright of Charleston, SC; two aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, godchildren, and a host of friends. Funeral services and burial are private. Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

