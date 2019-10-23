Adams, Donald L., Jr., - 63, of Absecon, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. Don was born on September 16, 1956, in Atlantic City and raised in Port Republic. He was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School and Atlantic Cape Community College. In 2016, Don retired from Local 322 where he was a member for 37 years. An active member of his community, he was the president of the Absecon Blue Devils Football Organization for 20 years and a coach for 27 years. He was the vice president of the Atlantic County Junior Football League for 10 years. Don is predeceased by his father Donald Sr. and his mother Edith (Kernan). He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Maria, his daughters, Andrea Adams-Hughes and her husband Ryan of EHT, Emily Adams of Smithville and his son Donald III (Skip) and his wife Allison and their daughter, Kennedy of Absecon. Don is also survived by his sister, Mickie Kellum and her husband, Jeff of Cape Canaveral, Florida, brothers, Edward also of Cape Canaveral and Robert of EHT. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Emily Civitarese of Margate and brother-in-law, Bill Civitarese and his wife, Barbara of Houston, Texas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held 6 PM to 8 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019, and 9 AM to 10:45 AM Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Absecon Blue Devils (PO 291 Absecon, NJ 08201) or the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation (www.thedrcf.org). For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

