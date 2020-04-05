Adams, Edward A., - 60, of Cape Canaveral, Florida Passed away on Saturday, March 28th. Born in Atlantic City and raised in Port Republic, Eddie was a master carpenter. He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Edie and his brother Donny (October 2019). He is survived by his children Amber, Eddie Jr. and Tamara, all of Cape Canaveral. Also survived by his sister Mickie Kellum (Jeff) also of Cape Canaveral, his brother Robert of Egg Harbor Twp. and his sister in-law Maria Adams of Absecon. Eddie is also survived by his 5 grandchildren and a bunch of nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held locally at a later date.

