Adams, Harry F., - 85, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife of 61 years, Jeanette, by his side. Early in his life, he completed 8 year obligation to the United States Navy, serving 2 years with the 6th fleet in the Mediterranean Sea. He then became a member of the Carpenters Union and was known as the best of the best, for 60 years. Harry lived in Ventnor Heights for the majority of his life. He was an active member of the Episcopal Churches in both Atlantic City and Ventnor, serving on several committees. He is predeceased by his parents Catherine and Tom, his brothers and sisters John Mayhew (Marian), Tom (Marian), Charles (Phyllis), Robert, Dorothy Shipman (Paul), Marian D'Archangelo (Dominic), and his youngest daughter, Marianne Adams- Smith. He is survived by his wife Jeanette; his children Joanne (Brett), Larry (Alyson) and Suzanne (Robert) Engelke; grandchildren Theresa Manziano (Michael), William C. Melfi (Heather), Robert E. Smith (Heather), Chuck Snyder (Deana), Ashley Smith (Nathan), Danielle Melfi and Charles Engelke. He is also survived by his 9 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends, including his sister in law June Adams. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8pm this evening, Wednesday, March 27th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, 08221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Harry at 11am Thursday, March 28th at Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point with a visitation beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ventnor City PBA Local #97 or FMBA Local #38. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com
