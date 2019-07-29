Adams, Iris, - 85, of Galloway, and formerly of Northfield passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Stanley Adams and daughter Debra Bailey. She is survived by her son Spike Adams (Dee) her daughter Kris Rose (Butch) and son Stanley Adams (Maureen). Her four grandchildren Brian Bailey, Jennifer Bailey, Colin Adams, and Casey Adams and her dear friend Patrick Sheridan. The family wishes to thank the dedicated employees, nurses and aides from the Bridges at The Shores and Kelly and her team from Angelic Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.