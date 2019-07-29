Adams, Iris, - 85, of Galloway, and formerly of Northfield passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Stanley Adams and daughter Debra Bailey. She is survived by her son Spike Adams (Dee) her daughter Kris Rose (Butch) and son Stanley Adams (Maureen). Her four grandchildren Brian Bailey, Jennifer Bailey, Colin Adams, and Casey Adams and her dear friend Patrick Sheridan. The family wishes to thank the dedicated employees, nurses and aides from the Bridges at The Shores and Kelly and her team from Angelic Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

