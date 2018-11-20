Adams-Jackson, Doris Peaches , - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, was born May 23, 1950 and departed from this life November 18, 2018 in Cooper Hospital Camden, NJ surrounded by family. She was beloved and respected by many. She is survived by her loving husband, William Jackson, SR, Son, William Jackson Jr, daughter, Beth S. Jackson-King, son-in- law, Theodore O. King, III, Grandson, Theodore O. King IV, Sister, Marie Stanley, Brother, Julius Adams, Sister Regina Adams and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A viewing for Doris will be held Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 9am-11am with funeral service to follow at 11am at, Faith Baptist Church 829 Tilton Road Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Burial private. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhomes.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.