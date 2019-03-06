Adams, Joseph Townsend, - 91, of Galloway, born November 24, 1927 passed away on February 24, 2019. Son of Constant and Elizabeth Adams (nee Price), he was predeceased by his daughter, Barbara Adams Cross; and his sisters, Edna Mae Learn and Gladys Merryman. He is survived by his daughters, Doris Thompson (Michael) and Shirley Blankenship (Thomas); seven grandchildren, Chris Blankenship, Michelle Edling, Wendy Blankenship, Elizabeth Reed, Nathan Thompson, Bethany Pulice, and Lauren Cross; nine great grandchildren; his former wife and friend, Helen Adams; and his son-in-law, Douglas Cross (Mary). Joe worked at American News, Permacel Tape, Washington National, and finally at Franklin Electric. Joe grew up on the family farm in Northfield and enjoyed telling stories of his childhood memories of farm life. He spent much of his adult life in Absecon, later moved to Toms River, Florida, and Delaware, before finally returning to Atlantic county to reside with his daughter and son-in-law in Galloway. Joe enjoyed traveling to Brazil, Spain, England and the Mediterranean. He loved taking his family on camping trips, and had a lifelong interest in gardening. He enjoyed roller skating, and later sailing. He took an early interest in computers and continued to follow the newest developments throughout his life. He was a lifelong learner, and always had a book to read. His family and his relationship with God were very important to him. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8th at 11:00am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A viewing will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
